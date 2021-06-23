Advisor OS LLC Has $292,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $340.62 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.28. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

