Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 88 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,821.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,103.24 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,865.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

