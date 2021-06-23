Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 4,903 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

