Advisor OS LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.46. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 332.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

