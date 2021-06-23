AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

