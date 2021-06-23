ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 4.1%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.86. 100,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,084,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

