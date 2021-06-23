Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $80.75

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $82.88. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

