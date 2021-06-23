Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. 317,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,517. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

