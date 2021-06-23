Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATNM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

