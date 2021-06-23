Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.