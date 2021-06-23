Acciona’s (ACXIF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACXIF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.41. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.39. Acciona has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

