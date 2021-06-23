Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.52.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.94. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $489,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $274,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

