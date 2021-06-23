Accel Wealth Management Buys 243 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.