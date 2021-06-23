Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 26,149,960 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.