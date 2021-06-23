Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $10,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,864,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

TWNK stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

