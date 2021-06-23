Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,947 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 833.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 248.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

