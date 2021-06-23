Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,997 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.