Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,677,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAH opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

