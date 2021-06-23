Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $461,000 Stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of WidePoint worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WidePoint by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $382,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

WYY stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

