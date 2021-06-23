Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -370.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.