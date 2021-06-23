Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Western Financial worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

MYFW opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

