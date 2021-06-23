Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($46,119.68).

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.28. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.50%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.