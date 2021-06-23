Abcam (LON:ABC) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,412 ($18.45).

Shares of Abcam stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,348 ($17.61). 191,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,530. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,497.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.96.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

