Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 490 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $77,122,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 1.73. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

