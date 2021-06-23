Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

