A Brooke Seawell Sells 356 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $755.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

