97,800 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

