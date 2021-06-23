8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $39,322.36.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

EGHT stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

