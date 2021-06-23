8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $330,778.83 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $330,778.83 and $28,928.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00114448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00162675 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.86 or 1.00097760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.