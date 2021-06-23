$8.90 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

