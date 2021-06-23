725 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

