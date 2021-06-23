$65.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce sales of $65.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 18,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,113. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 146.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 479,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.