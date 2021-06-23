$6.35 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share of $6.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.10. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $27.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.45. 5,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,805. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

