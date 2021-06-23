$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $560.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.