$547.39 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $547.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.70 million and the highest is $571.00 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 347,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

