5,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.85. 80,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.