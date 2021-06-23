469,268 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 469,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Falcon Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

