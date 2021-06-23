$460.32 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $460.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $238,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

