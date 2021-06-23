$430.30 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $430.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.40 million and the highest is $432.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

EWBC traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

