40,129 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

