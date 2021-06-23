4,000 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

