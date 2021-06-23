3,627 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

