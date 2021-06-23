361,126 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 121.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

SLM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,055. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

