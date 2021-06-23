360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Financial Review

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 3.16 $535.88 million $3.50 12.31 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.56 $11.10 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 360 DigiTech and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.28%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it provides banking services for local attorneys; cash and escrow management, Internet and mobile banking, bill payment, ATM, portfolio management, and retirement planning services; and proprietary mutual funds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, and serial bonds. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate administration, estate settlement, special needs trust and guardianship, and philanthropic services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

