35,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $496,000.

HIIIU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

