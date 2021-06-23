3,374 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

