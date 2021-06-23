$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.03 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chiasma by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chiasma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.