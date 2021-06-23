29,638 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

