258,596 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 419,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

