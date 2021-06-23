25,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,983. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

